Pak eases norm for 10 days advance intimation before Kartarpur visit

Pakistan has decided to relax its mutually laid limit with India of 10 days advance intimation before the arrival of Sikh pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur gurdwara, Geo News reported citing sources as saying.
The sources said the decision has been taken by Pakistan as a sign of respect for the religious sentiments of the Sikh pilgrims given India's last-minute decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor, which was likely to cause the worshippers inconvenience, the report said.
Pakistan has given a relaxation till November 30 and expects the Indian government will follow the agreed process for visitors from December 1 onwards, the report added.
India and Pakistan are both required to process lists of Sikh pilgrims 10 days before their visit to Kartarpur to allow for necessary procedural clearances.
The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, reopened on Wednesday.
Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thousands of Sikh pilgrims have been crossing the border into Pakistan from India and the rest of the world since Wednesday to celebrate the birth anniversary of their religion's founder, the report said.
