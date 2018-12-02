JUST IN
Pakistan can seek India's help to handle terrorism, says Rajnath Singh

The Home Minister also accused the Congress of creating a crisis of distrust in politics

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh at the launch of PMJAY in Lucknow | Photo: @ANI

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Pakistan could seek India's help if it cannot handle the fight against terrorism alone.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Jammu and Kashmir was not an issue as it was an integral part of the country. "The issue is of terrorism, and Pakistan can discuss it," Singh said.

"I want to ask the Pakistani prime minister that if in Aghanistan, a fight can be carried out against terror and Taliban with the help of the US, then, Pakistan can seek help against terrorism from India if it feels that it cannot handle it alone," he said.

He also accused the Congress of creating a crisis of distrust in politics and claimed there was a difference in their words and deeds.
