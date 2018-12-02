Pakistan can seek India's help to handle terrorism, says Rajnath Singh

said could seek India's help if it cannot handle the fight against terrorism alone.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that was not an issue as it was an integral part of the country. "The issue is of terrorism, and can discuss it," Singh said.

"I want to ask the Pakistani that if in Aghanistan, a fight can be carried out against terror and with the help of the US, then, can seek help against terrorism from if it feels that it cannot handle it alone," he said.

He also accused the of creating a crisis of distrust in politics and claimed there was a difference in their words and deeds.