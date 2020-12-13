Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan targets forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district
Pakistan continues ceasefire violation on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Pak Army shells 4 sectors along LoC at Poonch-Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan army resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in Kashmir's Poonch
Pakistan Army shells forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
-
Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Sunday by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district's Degwar sector here.
The ceasefire violation took place around 5:30 pm today. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply.
Notably, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Satinder Kumar Saini on Saturday while addressing the media at the Indian Military Academy Passing Out Parade in Dehradun said that the number of ceasefire violations at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir has increased with an escalation in the caliber of artillery used by the other side to target the innocent civilians.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU