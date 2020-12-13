Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Sunday by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district's Degwar sector here.

The ceasefire violation took place around 5:30 pm today. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply.

Notably, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Satinder Kumar Saini on Saturday while addressing the media at the Indian Military Academy Passing Out Parade in Dehradun said that the number of at the LoC in has increased with an escalation in the caliber of artillery used by the other side to target the innocent civilians.

