Odisha registers 393 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking tally to 323,757

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload
climbed to 3,23,757 on Sunday after 393 people tested positive for the virus, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,807, a health department official said.
Of the fresh cases detected from 27 of the 30 districts, 228 were reported from different quarantine centres and the remaining are local-contact cases.
Angul district recorded the highest of 47 new infections followed by Sundergarh (44) and Khurda (39). Three districts - Gajapati, Koraput and Subarnapur - did not register any coronavirus case during the last 24 hours, he said.
Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said: "Regret to inform the demise of five Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."
The deaths were reported from Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh districts.
A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, the official said.
Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, alone accounted for 310 fatalities followed by Ganjam (245), Sundergarh (155), Cuttack (137) and Puri (110).
Odisha now has 3,214 active cases, while 3,18,683 people have so far recovered from the disease.
The state has thus far conducted over 63.78 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 33,079 on Saturday. The positivity rate stands at 5.08 per cent, data released by the health department said.
