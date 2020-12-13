Doors always open, Govt ready to allay farmers' fears over bills: Javadekar

On the 18th day of farmers' protest on different border of the capital, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister on Sunday said the government's door is always open for farmers and it is ready to discuss their issues.

The Minister expressed his view while talking to media at his residence ahead of farmers' 'hunger strike' announcement for December 14 at Singhu border -- one of the key agitation spots at Delhi-Chandigarh route where thousands of farmers are sitting under open skies braving chilly winter nights.

"Government's door is always open to have conversation with farmers on their issues. The procedure is continuously moving forward. The government is keeping proper monitoring of the current situation and ongoing developments," Javadekar said.

Javadekar's initiative is also significant at a time when farmers have announced their plan to expand their demonstrations to a 'pan-India' scale, appealing all sections of society, including girls and women, to join them as they could not get any positive signal from the Central government about rolling back the three contentious farm laws enacted in September.

On Saturday, the farmers had announced for 'pan-India' protest and declared to hold a day long 'hunger strike' on December 14 in which farmers representatives of 32 different unions would participate in their next move against the government demanding withdrawal of the three laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Announcing that all the leaders of 32 unions would sit on a day-long hunger strike at the Singhu border protest site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 14, Kisan Sangharsh Samiti President Kawalpreet Singh Pannu had announced for 'pan India' protest on Saturday.

Thousands of farmers, who began their sit-in from Singhu border on Delhi-Chandigarh border on November 26, have so far blocked four other Delhi borders -- Tikri, Palwal, Ghazipur and Chilla connecting Delhi-Haryana, and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh routes. The protest has hampered the supply chain to the capital.

Despite five rounds of talks between the government and the farmers, there is no solution in sight as both sides are adamant on their points. Farmers are demanding the repeal of three farm laws calling "black laws" and "anti-farmer" but the government is not ready for a rollback. As per government, it is ready for amendments to the laws but these cannot be repealed, reiterating that they are for the benefit of farmers.

