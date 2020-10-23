Pakistan warns India of 'full spectrum response' against any 'misadventure'

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan rejects India's demand for Queen's counsel to represent Jadhav
Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak's 551th birth anniversary from Nov 28-30
Pakistan denies rift with Saudi Arabia, says both nations enjoy strong ties
Pakistan rejects request for Indian lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok for "immoral and indecent" content
-
Pakistan said on Thursday that "any misadventure by India" will invite a "full spectrum response" by Islamabad.
Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri made the comments while responding to questions during his weekly media briefing here.
Any misadventure by India... will invite a full spectrum response by Pakistan, Chaudhri said.
He stressed on peacefully resolving disputes with the neighbours for lasting peace in South Asia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU