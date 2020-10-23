Pakistan warns India of 'full spectrum response' against any 'misadventure'

said on Thursday that "any misadventure by India" will invite a "full spectrum response" by Islamabad.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri made the comments while responding to questions during his weekly media briefing here.

Any misadventure by .. will invite a full spectrum response by Pakistan, Chaudhri said.

He stressed on peacefully resolving disputes with the neighbours for lasting peace in South Asia.

