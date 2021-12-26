Panel formed to look into AFSPA withdrawal in Nagaland: CM Neiphiu Rio

-
ALSO READ
AFSPA extended in Nagaland for another six months: Home ministry
Plea before HC to include paramilitary forces under old pension scheme
An addiction called AFSPA
Naga conflict: Rebel group NSCN-IM firm on separate flag, constitution
AFSPA should be repealed, says Meghalaya CM amid killings in Nagaland
-
A committee will be constituted, which will have to submit its report within 45 days on withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Disturbed Area Act from Nagaland, informed the state government.
"A committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland...The Committee will submit its report in 45 days & withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on its recommendations," reads the official statement.
The decision was taken in a meeting that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi.
The Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Assam-- Neiphiu Rio and Himanta Biswa Sarma-- were present in the meeting along with the leader of Naga People's Front Legislative Party T.R. Zeliang.
It was also decided in the meeting that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel in the killing of civilians in the Oting Village of Mon district on December 4, read the statement by the Nagaland government.
"It was discussed in the meeting that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately on the basis of enquiry," it added.
"The identified persons who will face the enquiry will be placed under suspension with immediate effect," it added.
Meanwhile, the Assam rifle unit in Mon will also be replaced with immediate effect, the release said.
The Nagaland government has also announced that the next to kin of those who died in the Oting incident will be provided with the government jobs.
The demand to repeal AFSPA picked up after a botched up army operation against insurgents in Nagaland leading to the killings of 14 civilians.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU