Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Another fiery day of govt-Oppn face-off?

of LIVE: Another rocky day in awaits the government on Tuesday, with the Opposition parties likely to continue their protest over Delhi riots.





The second phase of the Budget Session was off to a stormy start on Monday, with MPs of the Opposition parties protesting over communal violence in Delhi. Several parties even demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Thanks to the disruptions, little business was conducted in the two Houses of



The lower House was adjourned four times during the day, before the speaker closed the proceedings for the day. “I am very upset at what happened in the House. In such circumstances, I cannot conduct the House. The House is adjourned till tomorrow. Both sides are blaming each other," the speaker said.

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition members submitted notices for a discussion on the violence in Delhi, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and give statements in the House. Opposition MPs trooped into the well, shouting slogans against the home minister and the government.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move 'The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, for consideration and passing. The Bill aims to provide for resolution of disputed tax. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, and the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, are among other Bills that will be tabled in the Lok Sabha.



The Ministry of Railways’ Demands for Grants for 2020-21 are also likely to come up for discussion and voting.



The will conclude before the end of March.