JUST IN
Parliamentary panel report recommends 6-year term for RBI governor
India-EU Competition Week on digital resolutions starts on Monday
Govt calls all-party meet on Tuesday ahead of Winter Session of Parliament
Purpose of charity should not be religious conversion, observes SC
Erosion of soil fertility big issue; govt promoting natural farming: Tomar
Common Service Centre to open 500 theatres in rural areas by Mar 2023
Lalu's kidney transplant surgery in Singapore successful: Tejashwi
Farooq Abdullah re-elected as NC chief after presidential polls were held
J&K to set up incubator for cybersecurity startups to promote industries
UP bypolls: BJP, SP accuse each other of giving out money, stopping people
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India-EU Competition Week on digital resolutions starts on Monday
Odisha by-poll: Nearly 76% turnout recorded till 5 pm in Padampur assembly
Business Standard

Parliamentary panel report recommends 6-year term for RBI governor

The report is likely to be presented during the forthcoming Winter session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from December 7

Topics
RBI Governor | Central bank | winter session

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

In what could be a major step towards reforming the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a report prepared by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is learnt to have suggested a six-year term for the central bank governor and increasing the number of deputy governors from four to eight.

According to highly placed sources, the Parliamentary panel which is headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha has prepared a comprehensive report on RBI, suggesting sweeping reforms in it.

The report is likely to be presented during the forthcoming Winter session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from December 7.

Sources said it is awaiting approval from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Once the report is approved by the Speaker's office, it may be submitted in the lower house.

In a significant suggestion, the report is said to have recommended moving state-owned banks under RBI's purview.

Public sector banks are currently governed through the department of financial services.

The report is learnt to have suggested a six-year term for the RBI Governor from the existing three years.

Also, once the Governor's tenure comes to an end, he or she won't be appointed to any other constitutional post after that, the report has recommended.

The panel has also been learnt to have suggested increasing the number of deputy governors from existing four to eight.

Positions below that of a deputy governor can be filled through lateral entry, the Parliamentary panel is said to have suggested in its report.

It is also learnt to have suggested creation of an independent debt management authority in line with international practices.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI Governor

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 19:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU