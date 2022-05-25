JUST IN
Partly cloudy skies in Delhi; minimum temperature settles at 23.6 deg C

Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday which will keep the mercury in check.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam following heavy rain, near Akshardham in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam near Akshardham in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday which will keep the mercury in check.

The capital logged a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

A slight increase in temperatures -- up to 41 degrees Celsius -- is predicted over the next three to four days but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week.

Delhi's air quality index stood at 137 at 10 am. The city breathed its cleanest air (24-hour AQI 89) in 134 days on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

First Published: Wed, May 25 2022. 11:17 IST

