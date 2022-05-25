Partly cloudy skies in Delhi; minimum temperature settles at 23.6 deg C

-
ALSO READ
Despite soaring mercury levels in Delhi, power demands declines: Data
Mercury likely to drop in Delhi over next 2-3 days: Met department
Heatwave grips North India; mercury crosses 49 deg C in several places
Heat wave returns, mercury soars to 45 deg Celsius in parts of Delhi
Mercury at 49 deg C in parts of Delhi, heatwave respite expected Monday
-
Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday which will keep the mercury in check.
The capital logged a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.
A slight increase in temperatures -- up to 41 degrees Celsius -- is predicted over the next three to four days but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week.
Delhi's air quality index stood at 137 at 10 am. The city breathed its cleanest air (24-hour AQI 89) in 134 days on Tuesday.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU