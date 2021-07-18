IMD issues yellow alert of heavy rainfall for 11 Madhya Pradesh districts

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
Mumbai receives heavy rainfall as monsoon advances over Maharashtra
Monsoon advances in MP; IMD issues orange alert in 11 districts
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Madhya Pradesh as per which isolated places in 11 districts, including Rewa and Damoh, are likely to receive heavy rainfall.
It also issued another yellow alert, predicting thunderstorm with lightning in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and five other divisions in the state.
Both these alerts are valid till Monday morning, an official said.
Yellow alert means authorities are advised to be updated on the situation.
The rainfall activity in Madhya Pradesh is expected to go up due to a trough that runs from the central part of the state to south Tamil Nadu, the IMD said.
"A north-south trough runs at 0.9 km above mean sea level from central Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema," senior meteorologist P K Saha from the IMD's Bhopal office told PTI.
"This is going to increase the rainfall activities in MP," he said.
Narvar area in Shivpuri district of west MP received the highest rainfall of 142 mm in the 24 hours that ended 8.30 am Sunday. Likewise, Badwara in Katni district of east MP recorded 35 mm rainfall in the same period, he added.
Since over the last fortnight, people in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital of Bhopal, have been witnessing humid and sticky weather with maximum temperature shooting up to 40 degrees Celsius in some districts.
"But a good spell of rain is likely to turn the weather pleasant across MP," Saha said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU