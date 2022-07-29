Passenger safety paramount: Scindia on multiple snags reported by airlines

JUST IN

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday asserted passenger safety is paramount and that DGCA's measures to ensuring this would continue in the backdrop of increased technical snags being reported

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 
New Delhi: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia addresses a press conference to announce India's first-ever Aero Sports Policy, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday asserted passenger safety is paramount to the government and that DGCA's measures to ensuring this would continue in the coming days in the backdrop of increased technical snags being reported by different airlines in the country.

The DGCA, the aviation safety regulator has conducted many spot checks and other measures and appropriate action has been taken commensurate with those checks and audits, he said.

"Let me first say this, that safety is paramount for us and there shall be no compromise on safety," he told reporters here when asked as to how the government is looking at the increased technical snags being reported by airlines.

Decisive action has been taken in the last few weeks and months, he said. The DGCA had earlier this week ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum 50 per cent of its flights for the next 8 weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunction recently.

There shall not and cannot be any compromise on safety in civil aviation, he added.

"DGCA is the safety regulator and in the last 10 days itself, many new actions have been taken," by it, he said, adding the steps include better checks and audits of aircraft by engineers.

Scindia was speaking to reporters during his two-day visit to Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency as part of BJP's 'Sansad Pravas Yojana'.

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 19:04 IST

