Lok Sabha suspends 7 Congress MPs for remaining period of Budget Session

on Thursday suspended seven members for the remaining period of the for "gross misconduct" and "utter disregard" for House rules after they snatched papers from the Speaker's table.

As soon as the House reassembled at 3 pm following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Once a member is named by the Chair, he or she cannot attend the House for that day.

She said when the House was discussing the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, some members "forcefully" snatched and tossed papers from the Speaker podium.

"Such unfortunate incident has possibly happened for the first time in the parliamentary history...I condemn this behaviour," she said while naming the members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi then moved a motion to suspend the members from the House for the remaining period of the

The motion was passed by a voice vote amid protests by opposition members.

"...that this house having taken serious note of gross misconduct of these members' utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair and having been named by the Speaker resolve that these members be suspended from the service of the House from the remainder of the session," he said.

Lekhi then asked the seven members to leave chambers immediately and then adjourned the House for the day.

During this period too opposition members were in the Well.

proceedings were adjourned four times on Thursday as members demanded suspension of a Rajasthan MP over his controversial remarks against President Sonia Gandhi and her family members.

As the House met at 2 pm, Congress members stormed into the Well demanding suspension of Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, a regional outfit from Rajasthan which is backed by the BJP, who made the remarks against the Gandhi family.

As Rama Devi, who was in the chair then, continued to run the proceedings of the House, Congress members intensified sloganeering saying, "Suspend the MP, Modi Sarkar shame shame'.

As the process of passing the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was underway, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress was seen throwing papers kept on the Lok Sabha Speaker's podium.

Soon after, Rama Devi adjourned the House till 3 pm.