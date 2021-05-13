People getting vaccine from 'unauthorised' centre in Assam; probe ordered

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly Polls: 38.08% voter turnout recorded till 1.10 pm, says EC
Assembly Elections 2021: Over 73% turnout in Assam till 5 pm, says EC
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Assam election result 2021: BJP wins second term; suspense over CM post
13 Opposition leaders request govt to launch free mass vaccination drive
-
The Cachar district
authorities of Assam on Wednesday ordered an investigation after a media report claimed that people were inoculated against COVID-19 by a section of the health department employees in an unauthorised vaccination centre here.
The report also claimed that names of those who got the vaccine there have not been registered on the government's Co-WIN platform. An estimated 80 people were allegedly vaccinated at the centre on Wednesday without maintaining any record.
The vaccination centre, which is not included in the government-approved list of such facilities, is located on the premises of the Silchar Civil Hospital. The Cachar district administration has shifted the hospital's vaccination centre to a nearby school a few days back.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) Sumit Sattawan said that he has asked Additional Chief Medical and Health officer Dr P K Roy to hold an inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report.
It is a serious matter and appropriate action will be taken after investigation, Sattawan said.
The alleged incident took place when many states in the country are facing an acute shortage of vaccines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU