People stay away from malls, shopping centres as Covid cases spike: SCAI

-
ALSO READ
Lulu Group opens third shopping mall in India; plans more launches
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
2 vax doses likely to be made compulsory for auto, taxi travelers in B'luru
Mumbai tops APAC data centre capacity addition in Q1, says Report
Malls to close ops after Maharashtra govt insists on fully-jabbed staff
-
Shopping malls have seen footfalls drop by up to 25 per cent in the first week of January 2022 due to restrictions imposed by states to check the spread of coronavirus, according to industry body SCAI.
On top of that consumers are also apprehensive about venturing out in the midst of rising Covid cases across the country, the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) said.
Lower footfalls and sales have resulted in piling of stock at retailers' stores in shopping malls.
In cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, which are witnessing a sharp jump in the number of Covid cases, shoppers are giving a miss, skipping the annual sale promotions.
When contacted, SCAI Chairman Mukesh Kumar said the weekend curfew imposed in Delhi and Bengaluru has hit the business of shopping malls.
The weekend sales contribute almost 30 to 40 per cent of their business. "We expect a drop in footfall. One has to accept that there is fear of Omicron in the public and it is spreading fast," Mukesh Kumar told PTI.
Businesses of food and beverages and multiplexes are most impacted in Delhi and Bengaluru, where the weekend closure is announced.
"For food and beverages, we are expecting a slight slow down because, in most of the states, they have been asked to close by 10 pm. There would be an impact on pubs while restaurants having family dining would have not much impact. While retail is concerned, most of the shops are getting closed by 9 to 9:30 pm," he added.
He, however, said that malls generally witness lower footfall in the first week of January every year.
"It is the same trend now. In case, if it did not get too serious, then it is not going to have an impact," he added.
The Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew, while Karnataka has declared a weekend curfew and extended the night curfew for two weeks in the state.
Nexus Malls Cluster Director - Karnataka Manoj Singh said as malls are not operating on weekends, there would be 50 per cent loss of business.
"We are already seeing footfalls dip by around 15-25 per cent across malls during the first week of 2022," he said.
Nexus Malls has a total 16 malls spread across 12 cities and out of these five malls are in Karnataka.
Pacific Group Executive Director Abhishek Bansal said: "Footfalls in our shopping malls in Delhi have dropped by 60 per cent, while sales of retailers are down 70 per cent because of COVID restrictions".
On weekend, he said, there will be complete loss of business because of a curfew in the national capital.
In January, Bansal said footfalls and demands are generally high because of annual sales by retailers.
"Stocks have piled up in malls," he pointed out. Pacific group has three shopping malls at Shubash Nagar, Pitampura and Dwarka in the national capital.
However, mall owners are assuring the safety to the visitors and shoppers by strictly following the protocol and have also requested the government to allow them to function as usual.
"We have reached also to the government to go back to the normal timing. We would maintain protocol making sure that people visiting there are doubly vaccinated, said Kumar of SCAI. "We are just hoping that there is no more reactions from the government.
However, he also reiterated that safety for the customers and the visitors is very important and malls are safe.
"We do applaud the efforts that the state governments are taking to curb the spread of the virus, however, we would like to urge them to reconsider their decision on the weekend lockdowns, Nexus Malls' Singh said.
He added that malls are by far the most controlled and safe shopping experience that individuals can get.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU