2 vax doses likely to be made compulsory for auto, taxi travelers in B'luru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency of Bengaluru, is seriously considering replicating the Mumbai model of making two doses of vaccination compulsory for those who travel by autos, taxis and public transport.
The proposal has already been sent to the government and authorities are confident of getting the nod sooner. Not only this, the BBMP is also contemplating to make it compulsory for those who use public transportation like buses, metro, in case of continuation of the corona infection as a preventive measure.
Chief Health Officer of BBMP Dr Balasundar has stated that two doses of vaccination has been made compulsory at public places and authorities are considering making it compulsory for auto and taxi travellers. The decision will be taken after considering the situation.
Dr Trilokchandra, Special Commissioner for Health stated that the rule is already being implemented in Mumbai. The government has made it compulsory for travelling in auto, taxi and public transportation. "We want to replicate it in BBMP limits," he said.
Meanwhile, after five months Bengaluru has recorded 565 corona infection cases in the city in the last 24 hours. The 551 Covid cases that were reported on July 24 were the highest number earlier. As many as 6,846 people are being treated at the designated hospitals as per the health department statistics.
As many as 82 containment zones have been formed in Bengaluru presently following the outbreak of Covid cases. Meanwhile, 87 international passengers tested positive for Covid-19 and they have been isolated in designated government as well as private hospitals.
--IANS
mka/dpb
