Petrol price at Rs 103.89 in Mumbai, hiked by 26 paise; diesel at Rs 95.97

-
ALSO READ
Petrol rate cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise as global oil prices soften
Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise for second consecutive day
Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.05 in Delhi, touches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai
Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8
Petrol hits another high of Rs 87.60 in New Delhi, diesel at Rs 77.73
-
Petrol prices in Mumbai reached a new high of Rs 103.89 per litre on Thursday and have been increased by 26 paise per litre while the diesel is priced at Rs 95.79 per litre.
In New Delhi, the petrol prices have been increased by 26 paise is now being sold at Rs 97.50 per litre and diesel prices have become dearer by 7 paise and stood at Rs 88.30 a litre today. On Wednesday, petrol was available at Rs 97.50 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.23 per litre in the national capital.
Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Chennai were at Rs 98.88 and Rs 92.89 respectively while in Kolkata the price petrol and diesel of it stood at Rs 97.63 and Rs 91.15 per litre respectively.
Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.
The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.
Meanwhile, Congress will launch an agitation against inflation and rising fuel prices, sources said on Monday.
According to the sources, the Congress party is preparing to hit the streets against the issue of inflation.
To corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the top leaders of Congress are likely to make a strategy in the meeting to agitate against the rising fuel prices and inflation. The meeting will be held via video conferencing and start at 10 am.
Recently, Congress held a nationwide demonstration against the high prices of petrol and diesel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU