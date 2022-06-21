Pipeline projects worth Rs 1566 cr to address water issues: Gujarat CM

-
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday announced the allocation of Rs 1566 crore for pipeline projects to fill water reservoirs in North Gujarat.
This will address the water shortage issue of 135 villages in Vadgam, Palanpur, Patan and Shiddhpur area, an official statement said.
The announcement comes in the wake of the Karmavad and Mukteshwar Jal Andolan Samiti's ongoing agitation demanding water for 125 villages. Villagers are demanding to include Karmavad lake and Mukteshwar dam in the Narmada command area.
Vadgam sitting MLA Jignesh Mevani had given an ultimatum that if the issue is not resolved and government does not announce plans to fill these reservoirs, he will lead agitation with slogan, 'No water, No vote'.
Announcing the government's plan, Chief Minister Patel stated Rs 1566.25 crore will be allocated to lay pipeline from Sujalam Sufalam project. This include pipeline project of Kasra-Dantiwada, and Rs 192 crore has been earmarked for Dindrol-Mukteshwar pipeline project. On the completion of the project, the water shortage issues of villages falling under Palanpur and Vadgam talukas will be addressed.
A 77 kilometer long pipeline will be laid from Kasra - Danitwada which will lift 300 cusec meter water from Narmada main canal and fill 156 lakes of 73 villages of four talukas. The government also plans to fill 96 lakes of 33 villages in Patan district. Some 30,000 villagers will benefit from the project.
Mukteshwar dam too will be filled with Narmada waters. The Dindrol - Mukteshwar pipeline will meet water requirements of Vadgam taluka's 24 villages and also Patan and Siddhpur talukas, total 42 lakes will be filled with Narmada water.
