Plea seeking denial of sanction against UP CM in Gorakhpur riots dismissed

-
ALSO READ
UP CM Adityanath inaugurates air service from Gorakhpur to Varanasi
CM Adityanath receives death threat on UP police's WhatsApp helpline
SIT arrests 3 more accused in 1984 anti-sikh riots case in Uttar Pradesh
Stay at guesthouses, not hotels: UP CM Adityanath tells ministers
UP CM Yogi Adityanath leads from Gorakhpur Urban in early trends
-
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging denial of sanction to prosecute Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a case pertaining to the alleged hate speech in 2007.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana noted that a closure report has already been filed by the investigating agency,
"Having heard the parties and considered the material placed on record, we are in agreement with Senior counsel appearing for the respondent that the subsequent events have rendered the present appeal into a purely academic exercise," the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar said.
The top court said it appears from the record that the forensic report of the CD which forms the basis of the prosecution was found to be tampered with and edited.
The apex court said that in the instant case, a short affidavit was filed wherein it is stated that the investigation was closed.
"This position is not disputed by the appellants. Thus, as of now, the position that emerges is that the investigation has culminated in a closure / refer report.
"In the aforesaid circumstances, we do not think it necessary to go into the contentions raised by both sides on the issue of denial of sanction for prosecution and the legal pleas sought to be raised in relation to the said issue. However, we think it appropriate that the legal questions on the issue of sanction be left open to be considered in an appropriate case," the bench said.
In its verdict delivered in February 2018, the high court had said it has not found any procedural error either in the conduct of an investigation or in the decision-making process of refusal to grant sanction to prosecute.
An FIR was lodged at a police station in Gorakhpur against Adityanath, then a Member of Parliament, and several others on alleged charges of promoting enmity between two groups.
It was alleged that several incidents of violence were reported in Gorakhpur on that day after an alleged hate speech by Adityanath.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 22:25 IST