PM dials up Putin, reiterates dialogue as solution to end Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward to resolve the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
The conversation between the two leaders was a follow-up to their meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, in September this year.
Both the leaders reviewed several areas of bilateral cooperation like energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation.
Modi also briefed Putin about the key focus areas of India's ongoing G20 presidency, sources said.
The Prime Minister also looked forward to both countries working together during India's chairship of the SCO.
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 19:34 IST
