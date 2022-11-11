JUST IN
India's first privately-built rocket 'Vikram-S' set for November 15 launch
Top court issues notice to Centre over delay in judicial appointments
Opposition to GM crops based on unfounded fears: Centre tells Supreme Court
What is Vikram S: India's first private satellite vehicle set for launch
SC extends protection of 'Shivling' area at Gyanvapi till further order
PM Modi unveils 108-feet tall 'Statue of Prosperity' in Bengaluru
Jharkhand assembly passes bill to raise reservations for categories to 77%
School, colleges in Chennai, 5 other districts shut amid heavy rain warning
Vice Prez Dhankhar leaves for Cambodia to attend ASEAN-India summit
Modi to inaugurate airport's Terminal 2, unveil Kempegowda's statue today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India's first privately-built rocket 'Vikram-S' set for November 15 launch
Business Standard

Online portal for filing RTI applications 'practically ready', says SC

Currently, the RTI applications with respect to the top court are filed through post

Topics
RTi | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court Friday said an online portal for filing RTI applications to help people access information about the top court is "practically ready" for launch.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said the online portal to streamline responses of the Supreme Court under the Right to Information Act is ready for being unveiled.

"The online portal of the Supreme Court for streamlining the responses under the Right to Information Act 2005 is practically ready for being launched. In this view of the matter, the grievance of the petitioners has been duly met. The petition is accordingly disposed of," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by law students Akriti Agarwal and Lakshya Purohit seeking a mechanism to file RTI applications online.

Currently, the RTI applications with respect to the top court are filed through post.

The PIL contended that the e-committee has already provided an efficient mechanism for e-filing of petitions but does not provide the same facility when it comes to e-filing of RTI applications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RTi

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 20:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.