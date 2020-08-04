JUST IN
PM Modi condoles the death of theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of eminent theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi, saying he will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during dedication of the 750MW Solar Project of Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) to the nation via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of eminent theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi, saying he will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India.

Alkazi died this afternoon following a heart attack. He was 94.

Alkazi produced plays such as Girish Karnad's "Tughlaq" and Dharamvir Bharati's "Andha Yug".

"His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy ... Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India," the prime minister tweeted.

"Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Modi said.

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 19:36 IST

