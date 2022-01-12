PM Modi extends wishes to Dutch leader for successful fourth term

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on taking oath for a fourth term, and expressed confidence that the two leaders will together advance the wide-ranging partnership between India and the Netherlands to new heights.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander swore in a new ruling coalition Monday, led for the fourth time by Mark Rutte, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.
Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to my dear friend Prime Minister @markrutte and best wishes for a successful fourth term in office. Confident that we will together advance the wide-ranging partnership between India and the Netherlands to new heights.
