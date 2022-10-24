PM Modi greets Indians on Diwali, wishes 'joy and well-being' to all

-
ALSO READ
Adopt Yoga in daily life: PM Modi's mantra in Mann Ki Baat for wellbeing
PM invites citizens to share inputs for upcoming Mann ki Baat on May 29
Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra for recent performances
Govt to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering, says PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being.
He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 08:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU