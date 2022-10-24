JUST IN
PM Modi greets Indians on Diwali, wishes 'joy and well-being' to all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being

Narendra Modi | Diwali

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being.

He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 08:25 IST

