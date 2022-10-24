Diwali an occasion to strengthen harmony, says President Droupadi Murmu

-
ALSO READ
President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi extend greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi
Murmu's election is testimony to vibrancy of Indian democracy: Naidu
Mayurbhanj residents enjoy lunch with 'daughter of soil' President Murmu
Inside Murmu's world: Passionate teacher, disciplinarian, vegetarian
Touched at being called daughter of Assam, says President Murmu
-
On the eve of Diwali, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to fellow citizens.
In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad. Diwali is a festival of happiness and joy. On the day of Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi in their homes and pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity."
"The festival of Diwali is also an occasion to further strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony. The light of Diwali symbolizes the knowledge that dispels all the darkness of our inner and outer ignorance. May energy and light spread in our lives like a Diya. May the spirit of helping the underprivileged grow deep in the minds of people and let us all continue our tradition of 'Subh' and 'Labh,'" she added.
Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.
Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile.
This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 07:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU