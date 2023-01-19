No respite from cold in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul records 2.2 degrees C

-
-
Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana, with the minimum temperature hovering below normal at most places on Thursday.
Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius.
Bhiwani also experienced a cold night recording a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, Hisar registered a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius while Rohtak's minimum settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Faridkot braved a cold night at 4.8 degrees Celsius while Bathinda's minimum settled at 5 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar registered a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius while Patiala recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius.
Pathankot registered a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius.
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 12:17 IST
