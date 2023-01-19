No respite from cold in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul records 2.2 degrees C

JUST IN
G20 delegates start day 2 of Health Working Group meet with yoga session
G20 delegates start day 2 of Health Working Group meet with yoga session
Business Standard

Topics
cold wave | Punjab Government | Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

cold wave, fog, winter season, winters, cold weather
Representative image

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana, with the minimum temperature hovering below normal at most places on Thursday.

Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani also experienced a cold night recording a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, Hisar registered a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius while Rohtak's minimum settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Faridkot braved a cold night at 4.8 degrees Celsius while Bathinda's minimum settled at 5 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar registered a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius while Patiala recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot registered a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 12:17 IST

