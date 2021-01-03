PM Modi grieves over Muradnagar crematorium mishap, toll mounts to 19

-
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi's 70th birthday: 10 initiatives that make him popular
PM Modi expresses grief over Maharashtra building collapse incident
Festivals upon us, don't let your guard down against coronavirus: Modi
NDA committed to serving people of Northeast, says PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi defends farm laws, offers talks based on 'facts and logic'
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the kin of the people who lost their lives after a roof at a crematorium in Ghaziabad district's Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday.
While expressing grief, Modi said the state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. "The sad news of the unfortunate accident in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has caused great sorrow. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon," Modi tweeted in Hindi.
At least 19 people have lost their lives and nearly 40 were injured after a roof at a crematorium in Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has rushed the spot and rescue operation is underway.
"We have started a probe and will take strict action against those found guilty," Anita C Meshram, Divisional Commissioner, Meerut told reporters.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took the cognisance of the incident. "I have instructed district officials to conduct relief operations and submit a report of the incident. All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident," he said.
Earlier today, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased in the incident.
According to the people present at the spot, the victims went to the crematorium to perform the last rites of their kin.
BJP MP VK Singh, MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi, Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg also reached the spot after the mishap was reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU