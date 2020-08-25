JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Human antibody that may limit the spread of coronavirus identified
Business Standard

PM Modi expresses grief over Maharashtra building collapse incident

Two persons were killed and 18 still feared trapped under the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday

Topics
Narendra Modi | Building Collapse | Maharashtra government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
“Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones," PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the building collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad district and also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister said that local authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on the spot providing all possible assistance.

At least 25 people have been rescued so far from the five-storied building which collapsed in Mahad town on Monday evening. Nearly 100 people lived in the Tariq Garden building situated in Kajalpura area of the town.

"Saddened by the building collapse... My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance," Modi tweeted.

The building, said to be around six-years-old, was constructed by two Mumbai-based realtors, and crashed around 6.05 p.m., locals said.

Guardian Minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare said the building had more than 200 occupants, but many residents may have been outdoors or in markets in the evening.

--IANS

rak/sdr/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU