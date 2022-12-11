PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Mopa international airport in Goa

Prime Minister on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the greenfield international airport at Mopa in North .

He said the airport would be named Manohar International Airport after former chief minister (late) Manohar Parrikar, a BJP stalwart.

He targeted the previous governments, saying they had adopted a vote bank approach for decades instead of finding what people needed in terms of public amenities.

The in North is the second international airport in the coastal state apart from the existing airport at Dabolim, which is operated as a city enclave from Indian naval air station INS Hansa.

The foundation stone for the airport at Mopa was laid by PM Modi in 2016.

The first phase of the airport will be able to handle 44 lakh passenger movement every year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)