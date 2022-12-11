JUST IN
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh's 15th chief minister
PM Modi pays tribute to poet Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary
PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg in Nagpur
CBI begins examining KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case
Cyclone 'Mandous' starts to weaken after making landfall in Tamil Nadu: IMD
PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project, takes train ride
'Very poor' air quality in Delhi; minimum temp settles at 8.8 degrees C
J-K can't develop until democratic rights are guaranteed: Farooq Abdullah
Allocation of all coal mines done through open auction, says Kishan Reddy
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh's 15th chief minister
Business Standard

Delhi LG grants sanction to prosecute main accused in 'Sulli Deals' case

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute the main accused in the 'Sulli Deals' case, Aumkareshwar Thakur u/s 196 CrPC, said a source on Sunday

Topics
Crime against women | Crime | Delhi Police

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sulli Deals app creator Aumkareshwar Thakur
Sulli Deals app creator Aumkareshwar Thakur | Photo: ANI

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute the main accused in the 'Sulli Deals' case, Aumkareshwar Thakur u/s 196 CrPC, said a source on Sunday.

After the order from the L-G, Delhi Police will now be able to prosecute Thakur who had allegedly created the Sulli Deals App and Sulli Deals Twitter Handle that indulged in virtual auctioning of Muslim women on social media platforms, with the aim of derogating and insulting them and the Muslim community, added the source.

The accused has prima facie committed an offence punishable u/s 153A/354A(3) IPC and 66/67 IT Act. PS Special Cell had registered the case FIR No.175/2021 dated on July 7, 2021.

According to the source, the L-G has noted that he is "of the considered view that a prima facie case is made out against the accused, and therefore sanction is granted for prosecuting the accused for the commission of the offences" detailed in the FIR.

The episode of 'auctioning' Muslim women on social media platforms in 2021 had created massive outrage and earned severe criticism from all sections of the society.

--IANS

avr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Crime against women

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 14:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.