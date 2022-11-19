PM Modi inaugurates month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam programme in Varanasi

JUST IN
More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and visit to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest

Topics
Narendra Modi | Varanasi | Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long programme to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and visit to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.

It aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life, including scholars, traders and artisans, from the two ancient seats of learning to share their knowledge, culture and best practices, and learn from each others' experience.

A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history and tourist places of the two regions will also be put up in Varanasi.

The endeavour is in sync with National Education Policy's emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern systems of knowledge.

IIT Madras and the Banaras Hindu University are the two implementing agencies for the programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 15:34 IST

