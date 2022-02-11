PM Modi lauds UP CM for decision to name 'chowk' in Ayodhya after Lata

-
ALSO READ
The diva supreme: Remembering 'the voice of India' Lata Mangeshkar
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar carried her dominance into the app age
How did Lata Mangeshkar dominate the Indian music economy?
Lata Mangeshkar's songs have brought people together: LS Speaker Birla
Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar passes away, her music lives on in generations
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to name a 'chowk' in Ayodhya after Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that devotees visiting the Ram Mandir will cross this chowk, recall her 'bhajans' and feel proud.
PM Modi also congratulated the Chief Minister for setting up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at Film City that will provide youth with an opportunity in the industry.
Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi said, "Lata Mangeshkar is the daughter of Goa, a devotee of Ram. Yogi ji announced to name the chowk after her in Ayodhya. Whosoever will come to visit the Ram Mandir, will cross from here, remember her 'bhajans' and be proud of her."
"I congratulate CM Yogi on setting up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at Film City to give the youth an opportunity in the film industry.
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The last rites with full State honours were performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
#WATCH | A 'chowk' named after Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya. I congratulate CM Yogi to set up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at film city: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at public rally in Kasganj ahead of phase-2 polling in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/M22XCcovQ0— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU