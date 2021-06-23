PM Modi, other BJP leaders pay tributes to Mookerjee on death anniversary

-
ALSO READ
BJP 41st foundation day: PM Narendra Modi to address party workers today
PM says Mamata's 'bhaipo' only single window in industry scarce Bengal
BJP to solve problems of floods, illegal migrants in Assam: Adityanath
Have no faith in Modi govt; it's under WTO, US pressure: Shiv Kumar Sharma
Working behind the scenes: BJP's lesser-known go-getters in West Bengal
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP leaders on Wednesday in paying tributes to party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who founded its progenitor Jana Sangh, on his 68th death anniversary.
"Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. His noble ideals, rich thoughts and commitment to serve people will continue to inspire us. His efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten," Modi tweeted.
Home Minister Amit Shah said Mookerjee sacrificed himself to safeguard India's identity and integrity, and saved the country from another division.
His sacrifice, dedication and ideals will guide the coming generations, he said, adding that Mookerjee was an architect of cultural nationalism who favoured making mother tongue the medium of education.
He founded Jana Sangh not due to greed for power but for national reconstruction, Shah said.
Paying tributes, BJP president J P Nadda said Mookerjee dedicated his life to the country's unity and integrity while living for cultural nationalism.
Mookerjee was a strident critic of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 by the then Congress government and was arrested after he entered the state to protest the requirement for a permit to do so.
He died under detention. While the government then said his death was due to health reasons, Jana Sangh and later the BJP have often questioned the claim.
Revocation of Article 370 had been a foundational credo of the BJP, and the Modi government fulfilled it in 2019 after coming to power for a second term.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU