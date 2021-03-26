Rajnath, visiting Korean minister inaugurate Indo-Korean friendship park

An Indo-Korean friendship park was jointly inaugurated on Friday by Defence Minister and Minister of Defence of Suh Wook at Delhi cantonment.

The park has been built to commemorate the contribution of Indian peacekeeping force during the Korean war of 1950-53, officials said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria were present on the occasion.

The South Korean minister arrived in on Thursday on a three-day visit with a focus on boosting bilateral defence and military cooperation.

has been a major supplier of weapons and military equipment to

In 2019, the two countries finalised a roadmap for cooperation in joint production of various land and naval systems.

Wook also visited the War Memorial and paid tributes to India's fallen heroes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)