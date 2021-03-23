PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on 'Shaheed Diwas'

-
ALSO READ
PM to address 'Janaushadhi Diwas' celebrations on Sunday via video link
Amarinder Singh's sit-in protest at Khatkar Kalaan is shameful: Badal
PM Modi defends farm laws, offers talks based on 'facts and logic'
Festivals upon us, don't let your guard down against coronavirus: Modi
PM Narendra Modi urges people to post views for 'Mann Ki Baat'
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru and said their sacrifice will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country.
It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British government.
March 23 is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to pay tribute to the trio who were hanged for killing British police officer J P Saunders. The trio wanted to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.
"Salutations to the revolutionaries of independence, 'Amar Shaheed Veer' Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrdom Day," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The sacrifice of these great sons of 'Maa Bharati' will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country. Jai Hind!" he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU