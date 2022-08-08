PM Modi 'saddened' by loss of lives in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of devotees in a stampede at a temple complex in Rajasthan.
Three women were killed in the stampede outside the the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar district early in the day.
Long queues were seen outside the temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.
Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.
First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 10:37 IST