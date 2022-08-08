JUST IN
PM Modi 'saddened' by loss of lives in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of devotees in a stampede at a temple complex in Rajasthan

Topics
rajasthan | Narendra Modi | Stampede

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of devotees in a stampede at a temple complex in Rajasthan.

Three women were killed in the stampede outside the the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar district early in the day.

Long queues were seen outside the temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 10:37 IST

