PM Modi sets 2047 target for becoming 'energy independent'

-
ALSO READ
India to allow ethanol-based 'flex engines' in vehicles: Gadkari
NTPC invites EoI for Hydrogen Fuel Cell based pilot projects
Tata Motors bags order for hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from Indian Oil
India wants ethanol to fuel its cars, but food inflation is a major risk
Exports, ethanol boost to increase sugar mill margins up to 100 bps: Report
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday set a target of becoming 'energy independent' by 2047 through a mix of electric mobility, gas-based economy, doping ethanol in petrol and making the country a hub for hydrogen production.
Delivering his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said India spends over Rs 12 lakh crore on energy imports every year.
"For India to progress, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, energy independence is the call of the hour," he said. "India has to take a pledge that it will be energy independent by the year we celebrate 100th year of Independence."
The roadmap for that is to increase usage of natural gas in the economy, setting up a network of CNG and piped natural gas network across the country, blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol and electric mobility, he said.
The country has achieved the target of 100 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity ahead of the target, Modi added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU