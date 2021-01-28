PM Modi to address National Cadet Corps Rally at Cariappa Ground today

-
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh approves NCC expansion in 173 border, coastal districts
Rajnath approves proposal to expand NCC in 173 border, coastal districts
NCC will be expanded, one-third of new cadets will be girls: PM Modi
Rajnath reviews LAC situation at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna
Army Chief visits 4 Corps; reviews preparedness along LAC in Arunachal
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services Chiefs will be present on the occasion.
Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and witness cultural performance during the event, stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.
Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU