PM Modi to address National Cadet Corps Rally at Cariappa Ground today

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services Chiefs will be present on the occasion

PM Narendra Modi at Kolkata
PM Modi addressing a gathering at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary celebrations | Photo: Twitter (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services Chiefs will be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and witness cultural performance during the event, stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing.

First Published: Thu, January 28 2021. 08:19 IST

