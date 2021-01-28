PM Modi to address National Cadet Corps Rally at Cariappa Ground today

Prime Minister will address the rally of the Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services Chiefs will be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by contingents, and witness cultural performance during the event, stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)