WB Governor calls upon state officials to exhibit 'political neutrality'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called upon the state officials to adhere to rule of law and exhibit 'political neutrality' ahead of the Assembly elections.
"Call upon the bureaucracy at the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police to adhere to rule of law and exhibit 'political neutrality' so that our democracy flourishes. All must work to ensure peaceful environment that is quintessential for fair elections that is the basis of democracy," tweeted the Governor's office.
Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.
The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
