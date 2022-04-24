PM Modi to chair Covid review meeting with chief ministers on April 27

-
New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): In view of increasing COVID cases in the country over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers on April 27 (Wednesday) via video conferencing.
Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the meeting.
As per sources, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.
In the past, PM Modi has held several meetings with the CMs, and even District Magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground.
As per data available with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, today India's Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 187.67 crores, with over 2.65 crore first doses of COVID vaccines administered for the age group 12-14 years.
Meanwhile, 2,593 new COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's active caseload for the virus to 15,873.
The recovery rate from COVID currently stands at 98.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is presently at 0.54 per cent.
