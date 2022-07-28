PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on August 7

Prime Minister will chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on August 7, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy will be discussed, official sources said on Thursday.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several union ministers.

Prime Minister is the chairman of NITI Aayog.

The Governing Council meets regularly, and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)