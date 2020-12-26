PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail via video-conferencing on Monday

-
ALSO READ
India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Maharashtra's Deolali
Railways to start first 'Kisan Rail' from Devlali to Danapur on Friday
Agriculture minister tried to engage in dialogue, do read his letter: Modi
PM Modi defends farm laws, offers talks based on 'facts and logic'
Lok Sabha passes two agriculture bills; Narendra Tomar says MSP will stay
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on Monday via video-conferencing.
The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana and custard apple.
Modi will flag off the train at 4.30 p.m. on December 28. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.
Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all enroute stoppages of the multi-commodity train service with no bar on size of consignment.
The Centre has extended a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of fruits and vegetables.
The first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on August 7 this year, which was further extended upto Muzaffarpur.
As a result of good response from the farmers, its frequency was also increased from weekly to three days in a week.
Kisan Rail has been a game changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce. --IANS
rak/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU