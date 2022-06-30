PM Modi to gift 13 new projects worth Rs 1,200 cr to Varanasi in July

will receive 13 new projects worth Rs 1,200 crore when Prime Minister visits his parliamentary constituency in July.

Modi will also inaugurate around 33 ready projects worth Rs 600 crore during his visit.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that the final date for the Prime Minister's proposed visit has not been received from the PMO so far, but there is a possibility of his coming to between July 7 and 10.

The officials are finalising the list of projects ready for inauguration by the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials that only the projects which would start operating immediately after inauguration, should be included in the list.

Among 33 ready projects worth Rs 600 crore, maximum 11 are of urban development department and being executed by Smart City Limited.

Officials said these 11 projects include phase-I work of Namo Ghat, bathing jetty, CNG boats, urban placemaking and infrastructure development under Lehartara-Chowkaghat flyover, market complex at Dashaswamedh and sewage projects.

Besides, 22 projects of PWD, home department including new police station building, sports, electricity, higher education, women and child welfare, tourism, religious affairs and Jal Shakti departments have been included in the list.

Major projects, the foundation of which will be laid by the Prime Minister, are the six-lane conversion of Lehartara BHU-Vijaya crossing worth Rs 242 crore, four-lane widening and strengthening of Kutchehari-Sandada road of over Rs 242 crore, and four-lane widening of the road from Pandeypur flyover to ring road, among others.

Phase-I work of Namo Ghat is one of the 33 projects to be inaugurated by Modi in July.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)