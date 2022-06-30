Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate new train services in Odisha today

-
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate new train services and railway buildings in Odisha today.
According to East Coast Railways, Vaishnaw will inspect Khurda Road-Balangir Project and will open the Mahipur-Naugaon Road railway section at Nuagaon Road Station. He will flag off the extension of 08429/08430 Bhubaneswar-Mahipur-Bhubaneswar passenger Special up to Nuagaon Road from Nuagaon Road Station.
The Railway Minister will announce new train towards Puri and stoppage of Sewa Express at Bolagarh PH.
Vaishnaw will inaugurate the Khurda Road new station building and flag-off of the LHB services in Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express from Khurda Road station. He will further inaugurate the new building of Patia and Vani Vihar PH through video conferencing from Khurda Road station.
Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will also grace the occasion at Khurda Road Station.
Vaishnaw will also inspect passenger facilities and open various public amenities for Rath Yatra at Puri Station on Thursday evening. This include, Special train for Rath Yatra pilgrims, a covered shelter for 15,000 pilgrims, an executive lounge, mobile ticketing facilities, battery operated cart facilities for the elderly and differently-abled person, food court and free food for needy people.
