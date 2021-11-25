PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on January 10 the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 at Gandhinagar that seeks to attract investments in the state across sectors.
The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) is based on the theme of From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
Several heads of states and CEOs of multi-national companies, besides large number of domestic investors are likely to participate in the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) scheduled to be held during January 10-12.
The Summit will host flagship events on key national initiatives such as PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, Renewable Energy, Electric Mobility and Futuristic Technology and Innovation.
Addressing captains of industry at the curtain raiser event to VGGS-2022 here, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in the 75th year of independence when India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Gujarat is committed to realising the Prime Minister's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
The Summit is being organised as the Gujarat government envisions to scale up investments in the next-generation infrastructure, energy and digital networks, emerging technologies, startups and innovation, electric vehicles, research and development, and other fields.
Inviting investors to participate in the Summit, the chief minister highlighted various achievements made by the state.
The Gujarat government has launched several policies and schemes incentivising investors to advance future growth, creating an enabling environment for investors.
The Summit will provide a platform for B2B and B2G meetings as well as for countries and states to organise seminars to promote and showcase investment opportunities in their region, a senior Gujarat government official said.
The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2022 - Towards a Sustainable and Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be organised at the Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar.
The first Vibrant Gujarat summit was organised in 2003, when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the State.
