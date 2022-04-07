PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Gujarat for two days later this month

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Gujarat for two days later this month during which he is expected to take part in various official and political programmes, sources said on Thursday.
During his trip, Modi is likely to visit the tribal-dominated district of Dahod.
This will be the prime minister's second visit to Gujarat in little over a month.
Modi had visited the state on March 11, a day after the results of assembly elections in five states were declared. The BJP had won four of the five states, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab.
During his last visit to Gujarat, Modi had held three roadshows.
Assembly elections in Gujarat, the home state of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are due later this year.
Shah is also likely to visit Gujarat later this week.
The visits of senior BJP leaders are being seen as an attempt to galvanise the party ahead of the polls. The party is eyeing a seventh consecutive term in government in the state.
Gujarat had mostly witnessed a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress, but the AAP has now thrown its hat into the ring.
