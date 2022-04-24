Sonowal asks Paradip Port to augment cargo-handling capacity

-
-
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, Sunday asked Paradip Port authorities to augment the cargo handling capacity of the all-weather port to 500TPA by 2030.
The Paradip Port presently has a capacity of 279TPA.
Sonowal, who undertook his maiden visit to Paradip Port here, reviewed various infrastructure projects, PPA (Paradip Port Authority) projects, ease of doing business initiative, and business development activity of the facility, an official said.
The Union minister also reviewed the progress of Paradip Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) with officials of state-run Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).
He stressed on collaborative approach for faster development to bring overall development of the area through the PCPIR project.
Sonowal also planted saplings of fruit-bearing plants such as mango, guava, lichi, and water apple.
