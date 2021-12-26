PM Modi to inaugurate completed section of Kanpur Metro on December 28

-
ALSO READ
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
PM Modi invites suggestions for his speech ahead of Dec 28 IIT Kanpur visit
Yogi Adityanath scared of his activities in Uttar Pradesh: Mukesh Sahani
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gorakhpur
Yogi Adityanath cabinet in Uttar Pradesh to be expanded
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro rail project on December 28.
He will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki multiproduct pipeline project and attend the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a statement, said: "Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur Metro rail project is yet another step in this direction. This completed nine-kilometre long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel."
"Modi will inspect the Kanpur Metro rail project and undertake a metro ride from IIT Metro station to Geeta Nagar. The entire length of the Metro rail project in Kanpur is 32 kilometre and is being built at a cost of more than Rs 11,000 crore."
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bina-Panki multiproduct pipeline project. The 356-km-long project has a capacity of nearly 3.45 million metric tonne per annum.
Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1,500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.
Modi will be the chief guest of the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur. During the convocation, all students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain project.
"The Prime Minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable," the PMO added.
--IANS
ssb/khz/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU