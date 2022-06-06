PM Modi to inaugurate 'Iconic Week Celebrations', launch Jan Samarth portal

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Iconic Week Celebrations' of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs today at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.
The "iconic week" is being celebrated as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) from June 6 to June 11, 2022.
PM Modi will launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal. It is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes that directly connect beneficiaries to lenders.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the main purpose of the Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate a digital exhibition that traces the journey of the two ministries, Finance and Corporate Affairs, over the past eight years. He will also release special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.
The program will also be organized simultaneously at 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue.
