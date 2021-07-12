PM Modi to interact with CMs of NE states on Covid situation tomorrow

JUST IN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states on Tuesday to discuss the Covid-19 situation amid concerns over the coronavirus numbers in the region.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi
File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: PIB India

Official sources said Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram via video conferencing.

While most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in the Covid numbers, the northeast region has been a cause of concern with the number of cases either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend, experts have noted.

First Published: Mon, July 12 2021. 17:06 IST

